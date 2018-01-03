Jury finds robbery suspect guilty

Two co-defendants await trial

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After just one hour of deliberations on Dec. 15, a Kenosha County jury found a 22-year-old man guilty of a June 22 armed robbery in the Village of Twin Lakes, which also involves two other suspects.

Julian Barler, guilty of felony armed robbery and a misdemeanor bail jumping charge, had two other charges dismissed following the two-day trial in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The jury found Barler, of the Town of Wheatland, not guilty on the second felony armed robbery count while officials dismissed the second misdemeanor bail jumping charge, online court records show.

According to Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Emily Trigg, since Barler is a repeat offender, he could face an additional two years on both guilty verdicts.

“The maximum for the armed robbery is 40 years total sentence. He was a repeater, to that is enhanced by two years,” Trigg said. “The bail jumping normally has a nine-month maximum. Because he is a repeater, it is enhanced to a two-year maximum.”

The jury, according online court records, delivered the verdict after listening to testimony from three witnesses, one of two victims, a Twin Lakes police officer and two of his co-defendants.

“His co-defendants were witnesses for the state,” Trigg said.

The co-defendants, Michael A. Addison Jr. and David P. Frye Jr., are scheduled for status conferences following closure of Barler’s case.

According to Frye’s criminal complaint, the 22-year-old from Twin Lakes faces two counts of felony armed robbery and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Addison, 22, is also charged with two felony armed robbery counts, and three misdemeanor bail jumping charges, his criminal complaint shows.

Previously, Addison was convicted of domestic disorderly conduct in Walworth County, possession of marijuana in Kenosha County and obstructing an officer in Racine County, all misdemeanors, according to the complaint.

Additionally, according to the complaint, Addison has an outstanding charge in Walworth County.

Started at Tan Oaks

According to the complaint, the three men allegedly robbed a 15- and 18-year-old gunpoint in the parking lot of the Tan Oaks apartment complex on Wilmot Road, where they made off with about $270 in cash shortly before 2 p.m. on June 22.

Twin Lakes police said the 18-year-old victim described the suspects a white man and two black men, according to the criminal complaint, which indicated the initial report was made by phone.

While police were en route, the complaint contends Addison was driving a purple Ford Taurus with Frye as the passenger, an officer saw the vehicle take a sudden left turn on Lake Avenue.

The officer, who recognized the two, then drove to the Tan Oaks at 1717 Wilmot Road where the reportedly frequent, according to the criminal complaint.

When the officer arrived to the apartment, police started canvassing the complex, where two witnesses directed police to a specific apartment, which was allegedly occupied by Barler and Frye.

Although police did not find them initially, as one officer was about to leave, he discovered the Taurus at a nearby parking lot.

Within minutes, the complaint states police saw Frye leaving the nearby building, but retreated back inside.

In response, an officer sealed the back, rear entrance, where Frye and Addison attempted to leave from.

After both allegedly did not respond to commands, the complaint states the two fled on foot and ran into another apartment, which was confirmed by a witness.

The officer then called in resources, including a police detective, who believed the three suspects were inside an apartment belonging to woman.

Upon contacting the woman, she complied with police requests to order all three suspects out of her apartment, which led to their arrest.

During the investigation, officers found a handgun in a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, police said.

Addison, of Kansasville, and Frye each entered not guilty pleas at their Aug. 3 arraignment.

Addison, according to online court records, has been out on a $25,000 cash bond since June 30.

Frye, meanwhile, remains held in Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.