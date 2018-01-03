GIRLS BASKETBALL: Panthers drub host Westosha

Behind nine 3-pointers, including three from junior Riley Alexander, the visiting Wilmot Union High School girls basketball squad edged Westosha Central 63-24 in a Dec. 22 Southern Lakes Conference contest.

With Wilmot’s win, the program has defeated the Lady Falcons in every meeting since 2011.

In 2011, the Falcons narrowly escaped with a 44-40 win.

The Dec. 22 match also had two head coaches in the first years with the team, Mindy Stewart for the Lady Falcons, and Jerod Boyd.

Boyd, however, coached the Falcons for three years.

The Panthers, who carried a 32-12 lead entering halftime, received the bulk of their first half points from Alexander, sophomore Kenzi Ketterhagen and Morgan Zenon.

Alexander, who made two 3-pointers in the opening half, finished with 12 points.

For Zenon, she scored seven of her game-high 13 points in the first half.

Ketterhagen, meanwhile, matched Zenon’s seven and converted 3 of 4 free throws to finish with nine.

In the second half, where the Panthers received two 3-pointers each from junior Haley Lamberson and sophomore Julia Hickey.

For the Lady Falcons, senior Shannen Griffiths made three of her team’s eight baskets to lead with nine points.

The Panthers improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the SLC, where they are in a three-way tie for second place with Burlington and Lake Geneva Badger.

Westosha Central dropped to 2-7, but remains steady in the SLC, where they are 2-2.