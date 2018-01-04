TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2017 – No. 5: Westosha football has winning record

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Sparked by a 4-0 start to open the year, the Westosha Central football team achieved its first winning season since 2010, when the Falcons finished 6-4.

The Falcons, who secured the winning record in a homecoming win to Delavan-Darien, were led by Utah transfer quarterback Jaden Jackson and several multi-purpose threats.

Jackson engineered two game-winning drives in a season where he completed 146 passes on 263 attempts for 1,735 yards and 17 touchdowns.

With Jackson slinging the football, Nic Frederick was his favorite target, making 50 catches for 653 yards en route first team all-SLC honors.

Cam Kreuger, meanwhile, had 407 receiving yards on 34 receptions.

Westosha Central also saw action from Adam Simmons, who was named all-county athlete for playing skilled positions efficiently, including quarterback where he had 110 yards passing.

In the backfield, Simmons rushed for 179 yards, second to Niko Lemke, who had 534 yards.

Although the Falcons lost at Wilmot to end their season, coach Tyson Mengel believes it was an unbelievable year for the program.

“As for what this season means, it is unbelievable, we were not expected to do anything,” Mengel said after the loss to Wilmot. “We paved the last year, we were competitive, and this year, we are starting to win games we should be winning.”