TOP STORIES OF 2017 – No. 4: Twin Lakes double homicide

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For decades, the Village of Twin Lakes went without a violent homicide, until the community experienced a double murder just hours after Thanksgiving.

The double murder, which involved two local brothers, led to the arrest of 25-year-old Trevor man Nathan Kivi.

Kivi, who allegedly shot and killed two brothers, Kenneth and Richard Samuel, of Twin Lakes, also faces charges in Walworth County, where officials set him free on bond in June.

Kivi, according to the criminal complaint, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony bail jumping as a repeater, along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The complaint contends Kivi became angry outside the Beach Bar tavern at 402 S. Lake St., where people started throwing objects at his truck, and in turn, Kivi allegedly reached for a gun an opened fire.

The complaint alleges Kivi fired six shots, four of which struck Richard Samuel and the other two striking Kenneth, according to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner.

Richard Samuel died at the scene, despite CPR efforts from a woman who told investigators Kivi was the shooter. Kenneth died during emergency surgery at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington.

After the shooting, Kivi fled, but was eventually captured in Monroe County near Tomah and brought back to Kenosha County Jail, where he is held on a $2 million cash bond.

Kivi faces a Feb. 1 arraignment.

The last reported violent murder, according to local officials, was in 1983.