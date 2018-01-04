 

TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2017 – No. 4: Panthers’ Andersen notches back-to-back accolades

Wilmot junior Bianca Andersen added her second straight Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year honors for the Wilmot girls tennis team (Jason Arndt/The Report).

By Jason Arndt
Editor

In her third varsity tennis season, Wilmot junior Bianca Andersen won the SLC Athlete of the Year for the second straight season, and stamped another ticket to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.

Her Athlete of the Year honor was unanimous.

Although Andersen saw the same result as her sophomore season when she went 1-1, the Panthers junior challenged Brookfield Central opponent Sasha Semina, who cruised in her third round match.

“She made it into the round of 32, and honestly, I personally think she sits in the middle of that field,” Panthers coach Lisa Obertin said after Andersen’s state appearance. “She definitely got more games out of Sasha than the girl that played her in the next round.”

Andersen concluded her junior year with a 16-6 record.

Meanwhile, Andersen was not the lone area representative, as Westosha Central senior Stephanie Dopuch capped off her tennis career with a state appearance.

 
 

