Stage Stop to reopen again

Forever lasted five months for the Wilmot Stage Stop, which the initial owners announced closure of the 169-year-old establishment last August, but a new ownership group plans to re-open the restaurant.

The announcement to reopen comes in a social media post on its re-activated Facebook page on Jan. 4.

“The Wilmot Stage Stop enters its 170th year with NEW ownership and continued traditions,” the Facebook post states.

The new ownership group, the Cantwell family will assume control from the Hacketts, who announced in August they were “closing the doors of Wilmot Stage Stop forever.”

“The Cantwell family will be walking in the footprints of the 7 generations of the Hackett family by keeping the name, menu, and dining ambience in place,” the post states. “We proudly hand this business from one family to another with confidence and excitement.”

With the announcement, the new owners plan to keep customers updated regarding reservations, operating hours and another grand opening date.

“The Wilmot Stage Stop has been known to be a place for celebration,” the post wrote. “This transition is one to celebrate!”

For those interested in being part of the transition, the owners said they will accept applications.

To apply, send a resume to Wilmotstagestopstaff@gmail.com.

The reopening of the establishment is the second in two years.