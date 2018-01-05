TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2017 – No. 3: Wilmot relay notches second
By Jason Arndt
Editor
The Wilmot Union High School boys 1,600-meter relay team did it again at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in La Crosse.
A day after the Panther boys notched a school record in the preliminary round, the Wilmot foursome of Anthony Poco, Jordan Jesse, Zac Schrader and Matt Cieslak finished second in the event at 3 minutes, 18.39 seconds, just 29 seconds from first place Kettle Moraine.
A year earlier, subtracting Jordan Jesse and adding Jayden Jesse, the 1,600-meter team finished sixth.
The improvement, Poco said, was in part because of a strong team effort on the track.
“We continued to push ourselves and I feel as if we all improved mentally and physically as runners,” Poco said.
The Panthers, however, were not the only school to leave with a podium finisher.
Westosha Central’s Amanda Sabourin took fifth in discus with throw of 128 feet, 10 inches.
Sabourin’s podium appearance comes a year after she finished 20th at the state meet.
