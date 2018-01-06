BOYS BASKETBALL: Westosha wins eighth straight

Falcons trounce host Badger

The Westosha Central High School boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games, courtesy of a 72-49 defeat of host Lake Geneva Badger Friday, when the Falcons improved to 8-1 on the season and remained unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play at 4-0.

Senior Nic Frederick, who hit four 3-pointers, paced the Falcons offense with a team-leading 17 points.

Of Frederick’s 17 points, 11 came in the first half, which saw Westosha Central take a 40-29 lead entering halftime.

Falcons junior Jaeden Zackery, coming off a 20-point game at Oregon on Dec. 30, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.

In the low post, where the Falcons saw two double-digit performances, senior Cooper Brinkman led with 12 points including 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.

Junior Dylan Anderson, meanwhile, added another 11 points.

For Lake Geneva Badger, which dropped to 1-3 in the SLC, the team received a game-high 19 points from Kale Rodgers and Tyus Vinson.