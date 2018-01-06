BOYS BASKETBALL: Westosha wins eighth straight
Falcons trounce host Badger
The Westosha Central High School boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games, courtesy of a 72-49 defeat of host Lake Geneva Badger Friday, when the Falcons improved to 8-1 on the season and remained unbeaten in Southern Lakes Conference play at 4-0.
Senior Nic Frederick, who hit four 3-pointers, paced the Falcons offense with a team-leading 17 points.
Of Frederick’s 17 points, 11 came in the first half, which saw Westosha Central take a 40-29 lead entering halftime.
Falcons junior Jaeden Zackery, coming off a 20-point game at Oregon on Dec. 30, scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.
In the low post, where the Falcons saw two double-digit performances, senior Cooper Brinkman led with 12 points including 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Junior Dylan Anderson, meanwhile, added another 11 points.
For Lake Geneva Badger, which dropped to 1-3 in the SLC, the team received a game-high 19 points from Kale Rodgers and Tyus Vinson.
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.