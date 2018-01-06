TOP SPORTS STORIES OF 2017 – No. 1: State runner-up Wilmot softball takes top spot

By Jason Arndt

Despite a turbulent start to the softball season, when Wilmot Union High School held a 3-3 record, the resilient Panthers refused to give up.

Their resilience, combined with daily encouragement by coach Jenny Jacobson, led to a resurgent team that finished the regular season on a 10-game win streak.

The resurgence continued in the playoffs, where the Panthers won three straight regional contests, including an 11-9 slugfest against Westosha Central to stamp their WIAA Division 1 state tournament tickets.

At the state tournament, the Panthers produced two consecutive wins to set up a state final versus Kaukauna, which featured future Wisconsin Badger Hailey Hestekin.

Although Hestikin held the Panthers to one run to win the state championship, Wilmot still finished its season 24-5, including a 16-game winning streak between the regular season and playoffs.

Meanwhile, courtesy of the team’s resilience, and accomplishments within the Southern Lakes Conference, the Wilmot softball team was also named the Report’s Team of the Year.

