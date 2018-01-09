Co-op hockey program steps up for local girl

Kenosha Thunder to give back to Wheatland student Jan. 13

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For many girls in the fifth grade, they enjoy Disney movies, spending time with loving family members and participating in school activities.

Mazzy Bartelheim, of Wheatland Center School, is no different, despite the obstacles standing in her way, according to a release issued by the Kenosha Thunder Hockey Booster Organization.

The obstacles started at three days old, when she suffered seizures, and was taken to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa where doctors discovered she had brain injury caused by a stroke.

While undergoing treatment, Mazzy was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Intonentia Pigmenti, which affects her skin, teeth and central nervous system.

With her diagnosis, Mazzy has spent extensive time at Children’s Hospital having her seizures monitored and tested, the release states.

“She spends more time than we’d like at Children’s Hospital, although she loves it there, having seizure monitoring and tests,” the release states.

The obstacles created by the seizures and stroke left her with physical and emotional impairments.

Benefit scheduled

The Kenosha Thunder Booster Organization, which is a nonprofit branch of the co-op high school program between five schools, decided to make her the beneficiary of the organization’s chief annual fundraiser.

The Thunder consists of players from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools, along with three schools in the Kenosha Unified School District, Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Jan. 13 at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, in addition to money raised through a Youcaring website, looks to help Mazzy’s family offset medical expenses and future costs related to her care.

According to Amanda Hahn, who has helped with the fundraiser, the Booster Organization selected Mazzy through community outreach.

“The Kenosha Thunder Booster Organization reached out to school and community resources to identify a family experiencing the financial and medical need that would benefit from our annual fundraiser,” Hahn said.

Hahn, and other Booster Organization members, learned more about the Bartelheim family as they coordinated the annual event.

Mazzy is described as a “happy little girl, despite her limitations. She is an inspiration for her mom Christy and three brothers; Joe, Austin and Jack, whose lives she fills with light,” according to the youcaring page Hahn established.

Although her limitations could hinder Mazzy’s ability to life a fully independent life, Hahn said her mother, Christy McFarlane, hopes her daughter shows steady progress towards independence as she grows older.

Enduring adversity

While Mazzy has shown common traits associated with a happy girl, including a wide smile, she has endured other obstacles.

Last year, she went through brain surgery, with hopes of doctors finding the source of her seizures, but she procedure was unsuccessful.

“Her neurologists confirmed that her brain is very difficult to understand because of her combination of genetic disorder and brain injury,” her fundraising page states.

Later, doctors performed a surgery on her leg, which has shown some improvement in her walking ability.

“She thrives each day, but her family knows that additional surgeries are on the horizon,” the fundraising page states.

How to help

Fans attending the Jan. 13 “Beyond the Blue Line” fundraiser at the Pleasant Prairie IcePlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace, have an opportunity to contribute through a silent auction and entering to win raffle prizes.

The benefit starts at around 5 p.m., when the junior varsity team takes the ice, followed by the varsity squad scheduled at approximately 7 p.m.

To contribute to online, visit https://www.youcaring.com/mazzybartelheim-1050434