BOYS BASKETBALL: Grand performance

Panthers’ Glass eclipses 1,000 points

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Wilmot Union High School’s Latrell Glass had a grand time at the Go Sports America Classic hosted by Carthage College on Dec. 29.

Glass, a senior, not only knocked in a game-high 23 points in the Panthers 76-57 route of Kenosha St. Joseph, he also eclipsed 1,000 career points.

The 1,000th career point came with 3:20 left of regulation, according to coach Jake Erbentraut, who took the time to congratulate him.

“In the huddle, I told him congratulations on scoring 1,000 points,” Erbentraut said, noting Glass was still focused on helping his team win.

Erbentraut credited Glass’ work ethic, stating the sharpshooter has shown dedication since walking into the program.

“It seems like yesterday that Latrell arrived on campus. He has grown a tremendous amount as a basketball player but better as a student and person,” said Erbentraut. “I really think that playing basketball has impacted him positively. It has allowed him to dedicate himself to something in which he is gifted and worked very hard to achieve.”

Glass also set the offensive tone, chipping in four assists to tie senior Jacob Gerzel for the team lead.

For Erbentraut, Glass is the second player to surpass 1,000 career points in three seasons, starting with 2016 graduate Bobby Brenner.

Positive end to 2017

With the Panthers’ win, they snapped a two-game skid, which came in Southern Lakes Conference decisions to Union Grove and Westosha Central.

The victory, according to Erbentraut, was due to making key stops when the Panthers needed them the most.

“I thought we played our best game to date both offensively and defensively,” he said. “We made stops when we needed to and our offense was playing unselfish.”

The Panthers, who led by five points entering halftime, extended their edge by outscoring St. Joseph 39-25 in the second half.

Along with Glass, the Panthers had three other double-digit contributors, Kyle Gendron (14 points, two steals, three assists), Jeremy Bruton (17 points, three assists) and Kevin Brenner (11 points, three assists).

Gessert challenges Panthers

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Jake Gessert challenged the Panthers in post, where he scored a team-leading 20 points.

Erbentraut said Gessert, who collected a game-high six rebounds, was tough to defend.

“He scored all of his points from inside the paint,” Erbentraut said. “I think he did a nice job slashing to the rim and we didn’t defend him as well.”

While Timothy Berry added 18 points, St. Joseph received another 10 from Cole Aschenbrener.

After the Dec. 29 verdict, the Panthers improved to 4-3 overall.