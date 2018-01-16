Four SLC titles in a row

Central cheer wins again

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For the fourth straight year, the Westosha Central High School cheerleading squad collected a Southern Lakes Conference title, and came away with two all-conference solo awards on Jan. 6.

Earning the individual conference title was senior Jaden McKenna, who has garnered multiple accolades throughout her cheerleading career, including Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches All-State honors as a freshman.

Since McKenna was a freshman, according to Westosha Central coach Natalia Vernezze, she has shown the willingness to bolster her cheer skills.

“Jaden McKenna really strives to make progress every day, every season, every year in all of her skills,” she said. “She has been a wonderful flyer looking to nail new stunts to add to her repertoire constantly.”

Additionally, sophomore Hannah Hogan placed second in the conference award rankings, which gives Vernezze a reason to be optimistic in the future.

Hogan, who entered Westosha Central with an all star cheer background, continues to polish her skills.

“She is the silly person on the team who really lifts spirits with her fun natured personality,” Vernezze said. “I look forward to two more years of Cheer at the high school level.”

Meanwhile, the flying Falcons had two stunt teams in the top three, including a championship in small group competition.

Along with McKenna, seniors Rylee Johnson and Brenna Maloney, and junior Adelia Mahaffee were on the winning team.

Placing third in small group competition was Hogan, seniors Krissy Swatkowski and Rebecca Glassen along with junior Layne Schroeder.

While the Falcons as a team won the title, finishing second was Elkhorn followed by Lake Geneva Badger.

For Wilmot, Noelle Ridolfi finished third behind McKenna and Hogan in solo competition.

Westosha Central also won the junior varsity contest.