In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

OVERWHELMED: Christy McFarlane, of Salem Lakes, used that word to illustrate the support she has received from the Kenosha Thunder Booster Organization for her daughter, Mazzy Bartelheim, who has overcome health obstacles since she was born 11 years ago.

Bartelheim, a Wheatland Center School fifth-grade student, was the beneficiary of the Thunder’s chief fundraiser this year, which was held Saturday at the Lakeview IcePlex in Pleasant Prairie.

Here's a preview of some of the other stories:

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jodi Meier raised the bond of an accused drunken driver who is charged with killing a 53-year-old grandmother in a crash on New Year’s Day, but the Town of Paris man posted it a day later. Hampered by the state funding formula and faced with facility improvement needs, the Randall School Board unanimously authorized two referendums at its Jan. 11 regular meeting. For the ninth time in 11 years, the Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team captured a regional title on Jan. 12 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, which automatically qualifies the squad for the state competition in March. Zach Strasser will not have travel as far to hone his golf skills, thanks to a local family whose dream of opening a sports complex came true Saturday, when the Westosha Sports Complex held its grand opening.

The complex, 1215 N. Pryor St, Silver Lake, features two virtual golf simulators and seven batting tunnels to help students strengthen their proficiency on the range and the ball diamond.



And in sports…three area basketball squads continue to win, including two riding scorching streaks of at least five games.

