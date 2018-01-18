Knapp named third runner-up at state Fairest of the Fairs convention

Kenosha’s Fairest of Fair has Wheatland 4-H roots

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Former Wheatland Willing Workers 4-H club member Michelle Knapp, the 2017 Kenosha County Fairest of Fair, entered the state Fairest of Fairs convention held in the Wisconsin Dells with a goal to make it among the top 10.

Knapp, however, did better when she earned third runner-up honors on Jan. 11, the highest a Kenosha County representative has achieved since 2014, when Alizabeth Elfering notched the same honor.

“I was not expecting it, my goal was actually to make it to the top 10,” Knapp said. “I was very ecstatic that I got third runner up because I did not think I was going to make it that far.”

Knapp was among 36 contestants who vied for the role of Wisconsin Fairest of Fairs, which went to Isabella Haen from Kewaunee County Fair. Notching first runner-up was Ashley Miller of the Sheboygan County Fair followed by Walworth County’s Madison Stronach.

Haen’s responsibilities include serving as hostess of the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair held in West Allis, promoting the importance of agriculture at local fairs, and touting the features of the annual event.

Meanwhile, for Knapp and other contestants, the competitors underwent a series of tests before a group of judges, including public speaking, writing, listening and answering impromptu questions.

Additional qualities the panel judges looked for were organizational skills, time management and professionalism and a passion for Wisconsin’s fair industry.

Knapp, 21, of Pleasant Prairie, plans to use the tools she received from the state convention and apply it to the Kenosha County Fair.

“I learned so much about etiquette, about public speaking, and had such a great time,” Knapp said. “I really liked the etiquette classes and liked the committee member that taught it, but I also enjoyed learning about other people’s fairs. It was kind of interesting to see what other counties do.”

“You learn about a lot of different ways to promote ideas.”

While a member of Wheatland Willing Workers, Knapp spent time showing poultry, rabbits and sheep at the Kenosha County Fair.

Knapp, the daughter of Colleen and Michael Knapp, is a senior at Carthage College where she studies criminal justice with hopes of becoming an attorney.