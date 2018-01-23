SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Weather prompts widespread closures, one power outage report
With the winter weather advisories in effect for Southeast Wisconsin, where there have been reports of at least six inches of snow in some areas in western Kenosha County, the following schools announced closures:
Westosha Central High School
Bristol Grade School
Salem Grade School
Paris Grade School
Brighton School
Trevor-Wilmot School
Wilmot Union High School
Riverview School
Randall School
Lakewood School
Wheatland Center School
Meanwhile, according to some school administrators, total snowfall eclipsed six inches.
Wilmot District Administrator Dan Kopp, who said his school is experiencing a power outage, noted heavy snow consistency on social media.
“There is about 6 inches of snow on the ground,” Kopp Tweeted. “There aren’t aren’t many plows out. Plus, the power is out in Wilmot, most likely due to the heavy snow in the area taking out a power line.”
In addition to canceled classes, after-school activities, including sporting events at Westosha Central and Wilmot are postponed.
