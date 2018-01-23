SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Weather prompts widespread closures, one power outage report

With the winter weather advisories in effect for Southeast Wisconsin, where there have been reports of at least six inches of snow in some areas in western Kenosha County, the following schools announced closures:

Westosha Central High School

Bristol Grade School

Salem Grade School

Paris Grade School

Brighton School

Trevor-Wilmot School

Wilmot Union High School

Riverview School

Randall School

Lakewood School

Wheatland Center School

Meanwhile, according to some school administrators, total snowfall eclipsed six inches.

Wilmot District Administrator Dan Kopp, who said his school is experiencing a power outage, noted heavy snow consistency on social media.

“There is about 6 inches of snow on the ground,” Kopp Tweeted. “There aren’t aren’t many plows out. Plus, the power is out in Wilmot, most likely due to the heavy snow in the area taking out a power line.”

In addition to canceled classes, after-school activities, including sporting events at Westosha Central and Wilmot are postponed.