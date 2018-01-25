In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

• Courtesy of the Twin Lakes K9 Unit, officers arrested a local man on charges of possessing methamphetamine.

• A 16-year-old boy took the witness stand in Walworth County Circuit Court this week and testified to physical, mental and sexual abuse at the hands of two brothers from Lake Geneva more than four years ago. One of the two brothers also faces sentencing in Kenosha County for an assault committed against a former Wheatland Center School student.

• The Village of Paddock Lake temporarily lifted a no-parking restriction on 78th Street, but without the support of the village president, who voted against the decision.

• In sports, while the Wilmot Union High School girls basketball team won again, both Westosha Central and Wilmot’s wrestling squads had a stellar weekend.

