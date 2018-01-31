Former teacher found guilty of sex assault

Burlington man had served as pastor in Waterford

By Jason Arndt

Editor

A former Kenosha teacher and Waterford pastor pleaded no contest, and was found guilty of sexually assaulting a student, at a Jan. 11 plea hearing before Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Jodi Meier.

Douglas Richmond, 41, of Burlington, who faces a similar charge in Racine County Circuit Court, where he had his Jan. 12 status conference postponed until February, initially pleaded not guilty in both counties.

Richmond, according to the criminal complaint, could have been sentenced to six years in prison, but a Kenosha County prosecutor plans to seek probation and require him to register as a sex offender.

“The state will be recommending probation and recommending sex offender registration,” said Assistant District Attorney Andrew Burgoyne.

Richmond, who was bound over for trial in Kenosha County last May, was slated for a Jan. 16 jury trial before the no contest plea.

Richmond’s allegations started in 2009 when he was a teacher at Kenosha Tremper High School, where he taught physics, according to a Kenosha County criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges Richmond, who was 34 years old at the time, had sexual intercourse with a then-17-year-old student between October 2009 and June 2010.

Richmond, according to the complaint, encouraged the Tremper High School student to meet him at the park and ride lot on Highway 11 at Interstate 94, and then drove her to Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

The two met again at Petrifying Springs Park, but this time, Richmond allegedly performed oral sex on the victim followed by sexual intercourse.

Richmond, according to the complaint, had sex 20 more times at her City of Kenosha home.

The complaint also contends the two had a sexual encounter at his mother’s home in Burlington.

The complaint further alleges Richmond continued to meet with the student after she reportedly graduated from the school.

In Racine County, where he is charged with sexual assault of a student by a school staff and sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, Richmond also allegedly had a sexual encounter with a student who attended Kenosha Indian Trail High School.

The now 21-year-old girl said she had sex with Richmond on “probably” two occasions in 2009 or 2010 when she was 14 or 15 years old – once at his home on State Street in Burlington while his wife was out of town, according to the complaint.

No consolidation

Despite defense requests to consolidate the two cases into one, according to online courts, Richmond’s attorney Patrick Cafferty said a Racine County prosecutor rejected the proposal.

“The prosecutor did not agree with it,” Cafferty said after Richmond’s Jan. 12 status conference in Racine County Circuit Court.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Maureen Martinez, could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday.

Richmond was last employed as a pastor at Fox River Christian Church in Waterford in the music and information technology departments.