Bristol woman dies in Highway 50 crash

Authorities identified the woman killed in Tuesday’s two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 as a 75-year-old from Bristol.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, according to the news release, said the crash happened before 6 p.m. at the intersection of highways D and 50.

Preliminary reports indicate the woman identified as Charlene L. Schroeder, who was driving alone in her 2005 Honda Accord, was traveling southbound on Highway D towards Highway 50.

Schroeder, preliminary reports state, failed to stop for the stop sign, and was struck on the driver’s side of her vehicle while turning left on to Highway 50 by a 49-year-old man traveling westbound in an Acura.

While both were transported to the hospital, where the man received treatment for a minor injury, Schroeder died from her injuries.

“(The) investigation revealed no signs of impairment, and the investigation is still ongoing,” the Sheriff’s Department news release states.