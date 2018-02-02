In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Without a dance for several years, the Lakewood Junior National Honors Society decided to make a change, producing one in December.

The change, and dedication, led the student group raising $700 for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The Twin Lakes Report features other area news, including the following:

Westosha Central High School held its annual Band-O-Rama celebration, which drew in more than 400 total students, mostly from area feeder schools.

A former Twin Lakes/Town of Randall foster accused of molesting children under his care faces more charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Kyle Wachholder, who wrestled for Westosha Central from 2002-06, returned home for enshrinement into the program’s Wall of Honor.

Meanwhile, in sports, the Westosha Central-Wilmot rivalry renewed last week, with battles in wrestling, boys basketball and girls basketball.

Also, Wilmot Union High School’s Jessica Zeitler is playing a formidable role for the Burlington co-op gymnastics team.

