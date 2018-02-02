Armed robbery suspects found guilty

By Jason Arndt

More than a month after a Kenosha County jury found Julian Barler guilty in a Twin Lakes armed robbery last summer, his two co-defendants pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday.

Barler, 22, of Burlington, found guilty of felony armed robbery party to a crime as a repeater and misdemeanor bail jumping on Dec. 15, has a Feb. 28 sentencing hearing before Circuit Court judge David Bastianelli.

Meanwhile, for his two co-defendants, Michael A. Addison Jr. and David P. Frye Jr., they entered into plea agreements with prosecutors.

Addison Jr., 21, of Kansasville, was found guilty of theft-movable property from a person, use of a dangerous weapon party to a crime, which is less than what his original charges were.

Initially, Addison was charged with two counts of felony armed robbery party to a crime as a repeater, and three misdemeanor bail jumping charges, according to his criminal complaint.

Frye, 22, of Twin Lakes, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to theft-movable property from a person party to a crime.

Originally, according to Frye’s criminal complaint, he faced two counts of felony armed robbery party to a crime and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

The guilty verdict and two pleas stemmed from a June 22 incident at the Tan Oaks apartment complex.

Started at Tan Oaks

According to the complaint, the three men robbed a 15- and 18-year-old at gunpoint in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Wilmot Road, where they made off with about $270 in cash shortly before 2 p.m. on June 22.

Twin Lakes police said the 18-year-old victim described the suspects a white man and two black men, according to the criminal complaint, which indicated the initial report was made by phone.

While police were en route, the complaint contends Addison was driving a purple Ford Taurus with Frye as the passenger, an officer saw the vehicle take a sudden left turn on Lake Avenue.

The officer, who recognized the two, then drove to the Tan Oaks at 1717 Wilmot Road where the reportedly frequent, according to the criminal complaint.

When the officer arrived to the apartment, police started canvassing the complex, where two witnesses directed police to a specific apartment, which was allegedly occupied by Barler and Frye.

Although police did not find them initially, as one officer was about to leave, he discovered the Taurus at a nearby parking lot.

Within minutes, the complaint states police saw Frye leaving the nearby building, but retreated back inside.

In response, an officer sealed the back, rear entrance, where Frye and Addison attempted to leave from.

After both allegedly did not respond to commands, the complaint states the two fled on foot and ran into another apartment, which was confirmed by a witness.

The officer then called in resources, including a police detective, who believed the three suspects were inside an apartment belonging to woman.

Upon contacting the woman, she complied with police requests to order all three suspects out of her apartment, which led to their arrest.

During the investigation, officers found a handgun in a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects, police said.

