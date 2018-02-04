Central alum returns home

Wachholder receives wrestling honor

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since Kyle Wachholder graduated in 2006 from Westosha Central High School, where he produced an illustrious wrestling career, the alumnus moved on and started a family and new career away from the mats.

Wachholder, who now lives in the Beloit area, was a two-time Southern Lakes Conference champion and two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier, including a fifth place finish in 2005.

After departing Westosha Central, Wachholder wrestled for UW-Whitewater, where he was a two-time collegiate scholar All-American.

For his contributions to the squad, where he owns the third highest win total at 107, the school enshrined him into the program’s Wall of Honor before the Falcons’ match against Wilmot on Jan. 25.

The enshrinement, according to Wachholder, came as a shock.

“It was a surprise and it is exciting to go back to the good old days of high school and relive the moment,” he said after the induction.

Wachholder is the third former wrestler to join the Wall of Honor following Kevin Bird last year. The first inductee was Ky Olsen.

The newest inductee, whose banner will be alongside Bird and Olsen in the upper gym where the team practices, said he felt elated for the inclusion.

“It feels great, there has been a lot of guys that have come through the program,” he said. “There has already been a couple honored.”

“It is an honor to join that club and be recognized for the hard that you put in,” he added.

Wall of Honor

The Wall of Honor was developed by Westosha Central varsity wrestling coach Jason Ladd.

Ladd said the driving force behind the honor is to motivate current and future Westosha Central wrestlers to bring their efforts to the next level of excellence.

Wachholder, who remembered Bird while he wrestled at Westosha Central, said the 1986 graduate offered words of inspiration during his Falcons tenure.

“I met him in high school and he always said good things to me, and always motivated me, he was one of those guys I looked up to in the program,” Wachholder said.

Like Bird before him, Wachholder hopes he can offer the same qualities, and wants to the see the program prosper.

“I hope I can help fuel the fire and help the team want to get better,” said Wachholder. “I want to see the team progress to earn conference championships and have state qualifiers.”

Moving forward

While Wachholder watches and hopes to see the program succeed, the Westosha Central graduate created a life after wrestling, which includes a job with DuPont Industrial BioSciences in Beloit.

Additionally, Wachholder and his wife, Melani, who graduated with him, welcomed daughter Adeline into their lives two years ago.

“My wife, Melani, she actually went to high school here too, she got a teaching job in Beloit, so we bought a house and have a 2-year-old,” said Wachholder, who said she played softball at Westosha Central before attending UW-Green Bay.

When Wachholder attended Westosha Central, he lived in the Town of Brighton, where he attended the school.