Former foster father faces more assault charges

Alleged acts happened about two decades ago

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Kenosha County prosecutors filed for more charges against a former Twin Lakes foster father who allegedly sexually assaulted children under his care two decades ago.

Gary M. Reed, 65, who was already bound over for trial, faces three counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child.

At a Jan. 4 arraignment, Reed, now of Manitowoc, pleaded not guilty to all charges and his next appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court will be for a final pre-trial on April 12.

According to the criminal complaints, the alleged sexual acts happened as early as 1996, when he resided in the Town of Randall, and later in the Village of Twin Lakes.

The initial complaint, which was filed last November, states the now-37-year-old victim told a Twin Lakes police detective Reed assaulted him when he was 13 years old and continued for another four years.

The victim, who indicated there could be more victims, said Reed assaulted him two to four times per week.

Reed allegedly coerced the victim into performing sexual acts through intimidation. The victim told police Reed would often say his home was the last place he could stay and if he didn’t, he “would end up in a halfway house or other terrible place.”

Additionally, Reed allegedly “bribed” the victim by offering him wine and marijuana.

“(The victim) indicated that this was not uncommon in the defendant’s home and that other foster children were given special considerations, but not all of them were,” the complaint states.

Through a coordinated phone call with authorities, Reed allegedly admitted to the crimes in a conversation with the victim, according to the complaint.

Meanwhile, another foster child, who is now a 33-year-old, came forward to tell investigators there could be nearly two dozen other foster children involved.

“Approximately 22 other foster children may have been sexually assaulted by the defendant, indicating the defendant had favorites,” the complaint states.

Eventually, in December, two more victims came forward with the same allegations, according to a Dec. 28 criminal complaint.

According to the first victim, who is also 37 years old, he moved in with Reed after reporting “troubles with his father and was living in a shack.”

The complaint alleges Reed coerced the second victim, who was 16 at the time, into performing sex acts in exchange for wine and allowing him to smoke cigarettes.

For the third victim, who was 11 or 12 years old when he moved into the Reed home, he told authorities Reed’s alleged acts started after his wife moved out of their Town of Randall residence about two years later.

The now-32-year-old victim, according to complaint, said Reed’s assaults were occasional at first, but eventually escalated.

As the third victim grew older, he started finding ways to avoid the sexual assaults, including overnight stays at friend’s homes.

By the time the third victim was around 16 years old, Reed’s alleged assaults were less frequent, the complaint contends.

Reed has been held in Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond since his arrest in mid-November.