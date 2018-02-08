In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

The last two suspects involved in a June armed robbery in Twin Lakes pleaded guilty to amended charges last week in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Meanwhile, in another court case, Twin Lakes double homicide suspect Nathan Kivi pleaded not guilty to charges related to the Nov. 24 shooting.

Kivi, however, will likely head to jail after he had his parole revoked.

You'll also read about a new residential development in the Village of Twin Lakes.

Here's a look at some of the other stories in this week's edition:

SENTENCING POSTPONED: A Walworth County man who was found guilty on sexual assault charges in both Walworth and Kenosha counties had his Kenosha sentencing postponed.

In sports, Wilmot Union High School’s Hunter Valach and his teammate was victorious at the Southern Lakes Conference wrestling meet held in Delavan.

Also, there is a feature on three Westosha Central gymnasts who are involved in Kenosha Combined Gymnastics.