Salem Boy Scout Troop 328 held its pancake breakfast last week Sunday at Salem Grade School on Antioch Road, where the scouts served those in attendance, including food preparation. Along the way, some younger scouts received assistance from their older peers. Jacob Glaser, 12, receives helps with his neckerchief from Trey Maccaux, 17, during the pancake breakfast (Earlene Frederick/The Report).

