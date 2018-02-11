GIRLS BASKETBALL: Falcons snap conference skid

Griffiths, Dopuch lead the way

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Courtesy of Stephanie Dopuch’s return to the court, and a career-high 14 points from Shannen Griffiths, the Westosha Central High School girls basketball team snapped an 11-game skid Feb. 2 with a 50-29 defeat of visiting Delavan-Darien.

Dopuch, who missed five games due to injury, knocked in eight of her 12 points in the first half to help the Falcons carry a 17-15 edge entering halftime.

In the second half, Griffiths picked up where Dopuch left off, registering 10 of her team-leading 14 points to secure the Falcons 50-29 victory.

Griffiths’ 14 points supplants her previous career of 10 set against Elkhorn on Jan. 30.

Griffiths, however, was not the only player to notch a career high.

Sophomore Ellie Witt, a junior varsity call-up, made her first career 3-pointer to finish with nine points in her fifth varsity contest.

Witt’s previous best came on Jan. 30, when she accumulated four points in the team’s 49-28 loss to Elkhorn.

Senior Siera Sieberth, meanwhile, added eight points for the Falcons.

The win, which improved their record to 3-15, keeps the Falcons in a three-way tie for fifth in the Southern Lakes Conference at 3-8.

For Delavan-Darien, the Comets received a game-high 19 points from senior Jaida Speth, who snagged 20 rebounds.

Jefferson 52, Westosha Central 26

In a Feb. 3 non conference match against visiting Jefferson, the Falcons were unable to continue their momentum, dropping a 52-26 decision to the Eagles.

Westosha Central received a team-leading eight points from Witt, who scored seven in the first half, and senior Marie Tyree.

Westosha Central dropped to 3-16 overall following the loss to the Eagles, who entered play in first place in the Rock Valley Conference, where they boast a 13-1 record.

The Eagles, who jumped to 17-1 overall, had a game-high 29 points from Parker Fetherston.