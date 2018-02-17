In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Maria Salerno, a Westosha Central High School graduate, was named Miss Kenosha at a recent pageant. Find out what the former Central student has been up to since she left the school.

Meanwhile, in other news, there was a series of moves in the Town of Randall last week, when they appointed a town clerk and swore in a new fire chief.

The Village of Salem Lakes is holding a Feb. 20 primary election for trustee, inside the Report are profiles of each candidate, and what compelled them to run.

Copies of this week’s edition will be on newsstands and delivered to subscribers on Friday. To subscribe to home delivery of the Twin Lakes Report, click on the following link: SUBSCRIBE.

Here is a look at what else is in this week’s Report:

In Lifestyle, Claire Koeppel, of Westosha Central, has shown an early passion for triathlon events. Find out what she loves about racing in these competitive events and when it all began.

For sports, while one Wilmot swimmer qualified for the state meet this weekend, 10 area wrestlers have advanced to sectionals.