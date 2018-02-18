Randall appoints new town treasurer

By Jason Arndt

The Randall Town Board voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Pamela Maloney as the new town treasurer at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.

Maloney, a former Kenosha County chief deputy treasurer, replaces Val Lass, who resigned after six years to take a position in Black River Falls.

The town’s decision came on a recommendation by Town Chairman Robert Stoll.

“I am very happy to make a recommendation to the board to approve Pamela as treasurer,” said Stoll, who noted she will start on March 1.

Maloney, of Twin Lakes, brings nearly two decades of experience in municipal accounting to the Town of Randall.

In total, Maloney served 17 1/2 of her 19 years as the county’s chief deputy treasurer until her retirement last May.

“It is awesome that I have a permanent position and am very happy,” she said.

Maloney will assume Lass’ regular salary of about $17,000 annually, said Stoll, who added the position is part-time.

Stoll said Maloney’s hours will fluctuate, however, noting she could see more during peak times of the year.

Meanwhile, for Lass, she issued her notice of resignation in December, according to Stoll.

“She gave notice in December, the exact time that she was going to be leaving was undetermined,” said Stoll. “It was based on the new job schedule and as it turns out, she left right at the beginning of January.”