Westosha graduate crowned Miss Kenosha

Salerno humbled by opportunity

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Maria Salerno still cannot describe the feeling of being crowned Miss Kenosha.

Salerno, 20, a Westosha Central High School graduate, can only say the honor given to her Feb. 3 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is both humbling and exciting.

“Even though I was crowned over a week ago, I still can’t put into words how grateful and humbled I am to be chosen as Miss Kenosha,” said Salerno, who is senior at Carthage College. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the city, and county, I love.”

Maria Salerno, who grew up in Kenosha, moved to the Town of Brighton with her family in the third grade.

The daughter of Mark and Nancy Salerno, Maria has three siblings, who are Victoria, 18; Alex, 16 and Nicholas, 22.

Growing up, she created a vision for her platform, which came from Nicholas.

Nicholas Salerno was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and lives his life from wheelchair, but understands everything that is said to him, she said.

“Growing up, I never saw Nick as different, and that is why I chose my platform – Disability Acceptance and Inclusion,” she said. “Through this platform, I hope to help individuals look past other people’s different, whatever they may be, and see them for their true self.”

For her talent, Maria Salerno chose to play the piano, which she picked up in the fifth grade.

The musical piece titled “Rondo a l’Ongerese: Presto, Piano Trio No. 39 in G Major” was written by Joseph Haydyn.

“I chose the piece of its exciting energy,” she said. “It’s so fun to play.”

While she dedicated time to her family, honed her skills on the piano, Maria Salerno also excelled inside and outside the classroom at both Westosha Central and Carthage College.

At Carthage, where she plays for the women’s tennis team, Maria holds a double major in English and Marketing with a German minor.

If athletics and studying a double major is not enough, Maria also finds the time to serve as director of career and personal development for the Beta Lambda Chapter of Chi Omega, public relations director for the Special Olympics Club and remains involved in the Pi Sigma Epsilon Business Fraternity.

Up next for Maria Salerno is representing the city of Kenosha at the Miss Wisconsin pageant in June.

In between her Miss Wisconsin appearance and studies at Carthage College, Maria Salerno plans to convey her platform through the community.

“I want to be as involved as I can in the Kenosha community,” she said. “I’m dedicated to conveying a message of acceptance and inclusion across the county, helping individuals put their judgments aside to see people with disabilities as just that – people.”

“My ultimate goal is to serve the community as best as I can, and to make my hometown proud in the Miss Wisconsin competition. Most of all, I hope to spread Nick’s story to help touch the lives of other, just as it has impacted me.”

A look back

When Maria Salerno attended Westosha Central, she stayed involved in band, and earned all-conference accolades in tennis, among other activities.

Among her memories, sporting events led by “the best student section around” and a band trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Ohio are two that stand out the most, she said.