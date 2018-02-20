College news

DEAN’S LIST

UW-Eau Claire

The following area student was named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:

Twin Lakes: Catherine Rae Manlolo, College of Business.

Requirements for the Dean’s List in the College of Business include a minimum 12 credits, completion of all courses, no repeat classes and earned at least a 3.60 grade point average.

University of Indianapolis

The following area student was named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Indianapolis:

Twin Lakes: Taylor Danielson, Wilmot Union graduate

Students named to the Dean’s List are required to achieve a 3.7 grade point average while completing a full-time class load.

Upper Iowa University

The following area student was named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University based in Fayette, Iowa:

Salem Lakes: Kandis Gallentine, Human Services major.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

UW-La Crosse

The following area students were named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

Salem Lakes: Madeline Brown, Biology; Hollilina Coppelman, Exercise and Sport Science, Lindsey Kimpler, Undeclared; Victoria Salerno, Biology.

Twin Lakes: Lauren Daniels, Biology; Ashley Handley, Public Health and Community Health Education; Evan Ketterhagen, Finance; Katelynn Kramer, Therapeutic Recreation; Jenna Meyer, Undeclared.

To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and have carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Wisconsin Lutheran

The following area student was named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee:

Twin Lakes: Riley Meisinger, Wilmot Union High School graduate.

To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

University of Iowa

The following area student was named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at University of Iowa in Iowa City:

Salem Lakes: Lillian Friedman.

Gateway Technical College

The following area students were named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at Gateway Technical College:

Bristol: Elizabeth Byshenk, Jennifer Daniels, Anais Friedrich, Kasera Funk, Brian Koschnitzke, Colleen Morowski, Christopher Oliver, Adam Papendick, Kevin Peterson, Abigail Slutsky, Stevi Sterling, Katie Tardin.

Paddock Lake: Mikayla Wittliff.

Powers Lake: Rebecca Lamp.

Salem Lakes: Lisa Esteb, Samuel Kerr, Emma Laforge, Sarah Metzger, Rebecca Miller, Ashley Morrow, Cloyse Nelson, Alex Parys, Jennifer Patton, Amber Rempert, Jenni Skovronski, Nicholas Smith, Diane Summers, Kimberly Tubbin, Ava Westermann, Michelle Zuniga.

Silver Lake: Joseph Miller, Austyn Patefield, Heather Stewart, Jacob Voss, Linsey Weber.

Trevor: Austin Breit, Lora Harvey, Yesenia Martinez-Hall, Nicole Mellen, Julia Mellor, Amber Raditz, Deanna Rentner, Leah Wheeler.

Twin Lakes: Meaghan Burns, Megan Chumbley, Matthew Dedeo, Adam Gerhardt, Angela Mangiaracina, Vincent Mangiaracina, Aleda McCracken, Kelsey Moen, Megan Norvalls, Austin Osterloh, Kori Stanton, Aaron Wahlgren.

Wilmot: Kathy Solheim.

For consideration on the Dean’s List, students must have accumulated at least six credit hours of course works, and achieve at least a 3.75 grade point.

UW-Madison

The following area students were named to the 2017-18 fall semester Dean’s List at University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Salem Lakes: Angela Baldocchi, College of Letters and Science; Katrina Bostanche, College of Letters and Science; Alexis Carlson, College of Letters and Science; Hunter Carlson, College of Engineering; Daniel Engels, College of Letters and Science; Austin Feeney, College of Engineering; Abigail Kimpler, School of Business; Jeffrey Mack, College of Engineering; Nat Meyer, College of Letters and Science; Megan Sippy, College of Letters and Science; Megan Ziesmann, College of Letters and Science.

Twin Lakes: Jadyn Berg, College of Letters and Science; Mason Binder, College of Letters and Science; Mick Borchert, College of Letters and Science; Kyle Faber, College of Engineering; Jonathan Fluger, College of Letters and Science; Rebecca Fluger, School of Education; Faith Graf, School of Business; Danielle Klotz, College of Agricultural and Life Science; Savannah Meyers, College of Letters and Science; Stephanie Sanderson, School of Education.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

UW-Platteville

The following area student was named to the 2017-18 fall semester Chancellor’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville:

Twin Lakes: Drake Kehoe, English

Kehoe earned a 4.0 grade point average, which also garnered an acknowledgement on the Dean’s List, to receive recognition on the Chancellor’s List.

HONOR’S LIST

Concordia University

The following area students were named to the 2017-18 fall semester honor’s list at Concordia University in Mequon:

Salem: Ashley Jehlicka, Exercise Physiology; Briana Schoenke, Exercise Physiology.

To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.50 GPA.

UW-Stout

The following area students were named to the 2017-18 fall semester Chancellor’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Stout:

Salem: Samantha Klugiewicz, BFA entertainment design; Madeline Spain, BFA interior design.

The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

GRADUATES

UW-Stout

The following area student graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout after the 2017 fall semester:

Salem: Kelly Senter, B.F.A. Industrial Design.

UW-Madison

The following area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after the 2017 fall semester:

Salem: Hunter Carlson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Chemical Engineering, Graduated with Distinction; Dena Ohlinger, School of Education, Master of Science-Curriculum and Instruction.

Indianhead Technical College

The following area student graduated from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College based in Shell Lake:

Salem Lakes: Jenaleh Lapacek, Associate in Applied Science, Early Childhood Education.

Midyear graduates will have an opportunity to participate in the spring commencement ceremony.