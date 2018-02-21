Fox River above flood stage, projects to rise

Western Kenosha County remains under a flood warning Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service, which indicated the Fox River near New Munster eclipsed flood stage at around 1 p.m.

The flood warning is in effect until 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

While the Fox River reached 11.4 feet as of 4 p.m., just above the flood stage of 11 feet, the NWS projects the area could rise to moderate flood stage of 13 feet by 5 p.m. Thursday.

The NWS said Tuesday afternoon the area received between 1 and 2 inches of rain since yesterday.

“That rainfall combined with the snow melt along with up to an inch of additional rainfall this afternoon and into this evening may produce localized flooding,” the NWS reports.

Although there has not been any reported road closures as of 6:30 p.m. in Western Kenosha County, some roads east of Interstate 94 have been shut down, according to Kenosha County Emergency Management Director Lt. Horace Staples.

Staples said there have been closures in the Village of Somers, mainly along Highway KR, including the intersections of 113th and 13th avenues.

Staples noted some roads in the Village of Salem Lakes have standing water issues.

Meanwhile, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook page there have been road concerns.

While Walworth County authorities said “many roads in the county have standing water”, officials have posted cautionary signs to alert motorists.

The only road closed in Walworth County is Rice Road between Highway 67 and Adams Road in the northern portion of the county.

The NWS predicts the Fox River near New Munster will fall below flood stage by Monday.