Moderate flooding along the Fox River, warning extended

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After two days of steady rainfall, the Fox River near New Munster continues to rise, which extended the flood warning until Feb. 27 by the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the Fox River is experiencing moderate flooding, recording a flood stage of 13.37 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, just under major flood stage of 14 feet.

At 13.8 feet, according to the NWS, floodwaters will spill into the lower levels of some homes in the Town of Wheatland and Village of Salem Lakes areas along Riverside and Shorewood drives.

Kenosha County Emergency Management Director, Lt. Horace Staples, said officials have closed the road in the 8100 block of Shorewood Drive in Salem Lakes.

Current weather service projections show the Fox River could reach 13.5 feet by Thursday evening, but will recede and fall below flood stage by Tuesday, Feb. 27 when the flood warning is set to expire.

Meanwhile, upstream in the City of Burlington, the Fox River peaked at 11.27 feet Wednesday morning, but has fallen below the flood stage of 11 feet as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday with a registered reading of 10.99 feet.

Among the top 10 historic crests, including last summer’s record-shattering 17.47 feet, this week’s flooding event ranks seventh.