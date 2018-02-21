Six move forward after Salem Lakes primary

After Tuesday’s primary election in the Village of Salem Lakes, where 2,475 ballots were cast, two incumbent trustees and four challengers advanced to the April 3 Spring Election.

According to unofficial results from the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office, of the 2,475 ballots, challengers Dennis Faber garnered 546 votes and Ron Gandt had 398 votes.

While incumbent Bill Hopkins had 348 votes, challenger Amee Janus received 339, and incumbent Laura Francart had 333.

For the final spot on the ballot, just three votes separated challengers Joe Wade and John M. McEntegart, with Wade earning 245 votes to McEntegart’s 242 votes.

If the results hold up, McEntegart will be eliminated from the April 3 ballot.

Aside from candidates on the ballot, there were 24 write-in votes, according to the clerk’s office.