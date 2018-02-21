BOYS BASKETBALL: Panthers pounce on Tremper

A night after dropping a four-point verdict to Southern Lakes Conference opponent Elkhorn, the Wilmot Union High School boys basketball team bounced back, defeating Kenosha Tremper 87-74 in a Feb. 17 non conference contest.

Wilmot, which notched its third win in four games, trailed 43-39 entering halftime, but outscored the visiting Trojans 48-31 in the second half.

While Panthers senior Kyle Gendron picked up a double-double with a team-leading 13 rebounds and 16 points, senior Latrell Glass knocked in a game-high 29 points, including 18 from the arc.

Glass also had four rebounds and three assists.

Senior Jeremy Bruton, meanwhile, pitched in a team-leading eight assists and registered 18 points.

Junior Kevin Brenner, who had 14 points, came up two rebounds short of a double-double with eight.

Zack Watson, a sophomore, tallied another 10 points for Wilmot (12-8, 7-6 SLC).

Tremper (7-13, 2-11 Southeast Conference) has lost three straight games.

Elkhorn 68, Wilmot 64

Courtesy of a 41-24 second half, host Elkhorn defeated Wilmot 68-64 in a Feb. 16 Southern Lakes Conference showdown.

The Panthers loss comes in spite of Glass’ 28 points and five rebounds.

Gendron scored 18 points while tallying eight rebounds.

Luke Umnus led the Elks (14-7, 9-4 SLC) with 24 points.