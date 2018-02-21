UPDATE: Suspect chasing two children forces school lockdown

UPDATE: Salem School lockdown lifted, police declare situation a hoax

While authorities are searching for a suspect accused of chasing two children near Salem Grade School Wednesday afternoon, the school remains on lockdown, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department states a resident of a home near the school called to report “had been chased by an adult as they were leaving the grade school at the end of the school day” at around 3:30 p.m.

The children, according to the Sheriff’s Department, ran for safety at the nearby home and are not injured.

In response, Sheriff’s deputies started searching for the suspect described as a 6-foot-4 white man in his mid-20’s with a “scruffy beard” possibly wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and a baseball cap.

Authorities are urging residents who may have information to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100

Salem School officials placed the school on lockdown, and have postponed the students release.

“We are currently investigating a situation that happened near the time of dismissal,” the school’s website states. “For student welfare, we are currently holding students until we receive clearance from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.”

Meanwhile, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School was also placed on lockdown, according to the school’s Twitter feed.

Trevor-Wilmot officials said they received a call from a parent who said there was a lockdown at Salem.

The school then called the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which ordered Trevor-Wilmot to lock down its school.

“The lockdown lasted for approximately 15 minutes before the Sheriff’s Department sent a deputy to the school to release the lockdown,” the school wrote on its Twitter feed.

The lockdown, according to Trevor-Wilmot officials, were for “precautionary reasons only as the actual situation was at another school.”

Students at Trevor-Wilmot left the school safely, the post added.

The Report will have more information as it becomes available.