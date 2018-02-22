GYMNASTICS: Westosha’s Zeller helps Kenosha Combined take third in SEC meet

Kenosha Combined Gymnastics, coming off its Feb. 10 win at the nine-team Nordy Invite in Mukwonago, looked to continue the trend at the Southeast Conference tournament at Arrowhead on Feb. 15.

However, unlike its previous meeting, the team did not have tournament winner Franklin (147.875) and second place Arrowhead (141.975) to contend with.

Kenosha, which finished third at 140.75, received a top five finish from Westosha Central representative Megan Zeller, who notched a 9.1 on the vault.

For Zeller, her score marks the second straight meet where she eclipsed a 9.0, with the first at the Nordy Invite where she won with a 9.4.

Zeller also placed eighth in all-around competition at 34.5.

Southeast Conference

Gymnastics results – Feb. 15

Team scores: 1. Franklin 147.875, 2. Arrowhead 141.975, 3. Kenosha 140.75, 4. Waukesha 136.5, 5. Mukwonago 133.325, 6. Oconomowoc 110.65.

All Around: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 37.7; 2. Alexis Woida, Arrowhead, 37.675; 3. Lydia Anderson, Franklin, 37.425; 4. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 36.725; 4. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 36.725; 6. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 35.1; 8. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 34.5.

Floor exercise: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.475; 2. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 9.4; 3. Lydia Anderson, Franklin, 9.3; 4. Alexis Woida, Arrowhead, 9.25; 5. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 9.075; 14. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 8.675; 16. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.625.

Vault: 1. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.575; 2. Alexis Woida, Arrowhead, 9.475; 3. Lydia Anderson, Franklin, 9.425; 4. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 9.275; 5. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.1; 5. Megan Zeller, 9.1; 21. Hannah Rose, Kenosha, 8.15; 25. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 8.025.

Balance Beam: 1. Alexis Woida, Franklin, 9.5; 2. Holli Anderson, Franklin, 9.425; 3. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 9.4; 4. Angelina Riley, Kenosha, 9.375; 4. Lydia Anderson, Franklin, 9.375; 9. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 9.225; 21. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.6.

Uneven Bars: 1. Alexis Woida, Arrowhead, 9.45, 2. Lydia Anderson, Franklin, 9.325; 3. Elizabeth Missiaen, Franklin, 9.3; 4. Holli Anderson, 9.225; 5. Becca Koronkowski, Franklin, 9.1; 7. Maggie Losch, Kenosha, 8.825; 8. Grace Corcoran, Kenosha, 8.6; 12. Hannah Rose, Kenosha, 8.225; 14. Megan Zeller, Kenosha, 8.175.