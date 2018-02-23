In this week’s Twin Lakes Report, which reached area newsstands Friday, the print edition features items related to the Kenosha County Board race and other highlights.

For the County Board race, District 22 will have one person on the ballot after the state Elections Commission tossed a challenger’s nomination papers.

The District 22 race, however, was not the only district to have challenges.

In other news, here is what else you will find:

A double homicide suspect’s revocation hearing was postponed to ensure court officials are following Victim Rights Compliance.

A proposed regional economic development district was withdrawn from consideration after officials from Racine and Kenosha counties opposed the matter, since it affects tax incremental finance districts in each municipality.

