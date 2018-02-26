WIAA GYMNASTICS: Central’s Zeller vaults to state meet

By Jason Arndt

Editor

In her first year with Kenosha Combined Gymnastics, Westosha Central High School junior Megan Zeller refused to give up, often spending extra time achieving near perfection on the mats.

Her efforts have paid off on Feb. 22, when she vaulted to third place with a 9.4 at the Division 1 Waukesha West Sectional, which qualified her for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids next weekend.

Zeller, according to Kenosha coach Melissa Olson, has been on a mission since she joined Kenosha Combined Gymnastics following a year away from the sport.

“As the season went on Megan tried harder and harder and did not give up until she got her vault just perfect,” Olson said. “She also is a very strong gymnast which helps her get the power to perform her vault so well.”

Overall, Zeller collected 34.7 points in the all-around, which placed her 10th. Her next best scores were on the balance beam (8.5) followed by the floor exercise (8.45).

Zeller, whose team narrowly missed qualifying as a group with a third place finish, will join teammates Maggie Losch and Grace Corcoran at the state meet.

Losch placed fourth in all-around (36.65), first in floor exercise (9.4). second in vault (9.425) and fifth in uneven bars (9.25).

For Corcoran, she took fourth in floor exercise (9.250).

Olson, who is in her first year as coach, said their accomplishments leaves her amazed.

“It feels amazing,” Olson said. “I couldn’t be happier for the girls, all their hard work has finally paid off.”

Individual competition starts 9 a.m. Saturday at the Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse, where Olson hopes to see the three continue their success.

“I hope to see exactly what I’ve been seeing at practice from Megan and the two other gymnasts going to state,” she said. “If Megan brings the power that she’s been bringing on vault she will do exceptionally well.”

The Report will have a full story in the March 2 print edition.