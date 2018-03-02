In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

While last week brought steady rainfall, the area avoided major flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service, however, said the flood stage was among the top 10 along the Fox River in New Munster.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Sheriff’s Department said a hoax involving a suspect chasing two schoolchildren led to a lockdown at Salem Grade.

Here is what else you will find in this week’s Report:

District Administrator Scott Pierce will retire at Westosha Central on Dec. 31.

A six-year jail sentence for a man convicted of sexually assaulting an area girl was insufficient, according to the victim’s family.

For sports, two area gymnastics are headed to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.

Megan Zeller, new to Westosha Central this year, will compete as an individual for Kenosha Combined Gymnastics.

Jessica Zeitler and her Burlington co-op team will vie for a state team title.