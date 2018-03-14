In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

While the Wilmot Union High School academic decathlon team continued its remarkable run on the state stage, capturing a fifth straight title, another area squad will make its first appearance.

Making its first state appearance will be the Westosha Central boys basketball team, which defeated Monona Grove March 10 for its first sectional title, and will play Kaukauna in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinal Friday.

Meanwhile, the Report will have stories on the following items:

BE NICE: The Westosha Central student council looks to spread love and kindness next week as part of a national movement.

OLYMPIC CONNECTION: A Twin Lakes resident has been the coach of Olympic figure skater Bradie Tennell for about 10 years. The coach shared her experiences guiding Tennell, including the recent Olympics in South Korea. Also, find out why she decided to make the Village of Twin Lakes her home after spending nearly two decades in Winthrop Harbor.

SCHOOL SAFETY: After the Parkland shooting in Florida, both area high schools are examining fire drill protocol.

In sports, you can find more coverage on the Westosha Central boys basketball team.