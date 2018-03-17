Nopenz wins court challenge

Circuit court ruling puts him back on ballot

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Voters in Kenosha County supervisory District 22 will have a choice the April 3 Spring Election after the circuit court overturned a ruling by the Wisconsin Election Commission, which places Bruce Nopenz back on the ballot.

Nopenz, who had his day in court March 7, challenged the state commission’s opinion that his nomination papers were invalid.

The Department of Justice sent an assistant attorney to argue the WEC case.

The Honorable Bruce E. Schroeder disagreed with the state’s decision.

Schroeder’s decision left Nopenz relieved.

“I’m relieved and elated. My faith in democracy has been restored,” Nopenz said.

“I think that the way the WEC and the DOJ treated my paperwork and the voters who signed was shameful.”

Todd Terry, attorney for Nopenz said that the ruling was oral.

“I think that the judge didn’t want the WEC picking winners or loser or deciding the outcome of this race. He wanted to let the residents of District 22 decide.”

Terry said the form was confusing.

“There is a box on the lower left-hand side on the top that asks for jurisdiction or district. The box on the right hand side asks for the district.”

Since Nopenz stated both the district and the seat he wished to run for as county supervisor, the judge found that he did comply with more than sufficient information.

The drawing for ballot position was done the day after Schroeder handed down the decision in favor of Nopenz.

He will have the number one spot on the ballot, with Erin Decker as number two.

Early absentee voting is going on in municipal clerk’s starts this week. In Wheatland, the first day was Tuesday, March 13 and the hours for early voting in the clerk’s office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to early vote in the Wheatland clerk office is Friday, March 30 and the voting is from 8 a.m. until 5p.m.

Early absentee voting in the Salem Lakes village clerk’s office began Monday, March 12. Hours are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. except for March 30 when the hours will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Voters can chose between a paper ballot that is filled out with a pen or a paper ballot that is printed on the printer.

Names of voters that vote absentee, whether by mail or in person, are entered into the state systems, kept under lock and key and then counted on Election Day.