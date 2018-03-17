Nothing but a dreamer

Twin Lakes woman guides figure skater to Winter Olympics

By Jason Arndt

Editor

When Twin Lakes resident Denise Myers first put on a pair of ice skates as a youngster living in Oak Creek, she fell in love with the art of figure skating, a sport she has coached for more than 37 years.

Throughout her coaching career, she guided several figure skaters to national and international competitions, but never went to the Olympics until one of her students produced a phenomenal journey in less than a year.

The student, Bradie Tennell, 20, of Carpentersville, Ill., was considered a longshot by national observers to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team until early January when she won the U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

The following day, Tennell was named to the Olympic team, and made the trek to Pyeongchang, South Korea alongside Myers last month.

Myers, who has coached Tennell for more than 10 years at Twin Rinks Ice Pavilion in Buffalo Grove, Ill., said the trek to South Korea was worth it.

“Because I have coached Bradie for over 10 years, it was an amazing experience for the both us,” said Myers. “I’m glad we could share this journey together.”

Rapid progression

Myers recalled the first time she met Tennell, whose spirit showed at the age of 9, often asking questions and seeking ways to improve her routine.

“When I did my first trial lesson with Bradie, I knew she had the spirit and could see she loved skating,” Myers said. “Bradie liked being challenged, and enjoyed the process of becoming a better athlete.”

The process, however, was arduous after Tennell suffered back injuries, which sidelined her for several months starting in 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Despite the setback, Tennell continued to persevere, and eventually returned to the rink.

“Any athlete at this level has to have fire that burns within,” Myers said. “You need the self-discipline. Bradie has both characteristics.”

The self-discipline parlayed into a rapid progression within just 11 months, making the leap from junior world level competition to the Olympic stage in South Korea, where she exhibited poise in a high-pressure climate.

Olympic bronze

Tennell’s spirit and drive to succeed helped the U.S. Olympic team garner a bronze medal.

“I’m so very proud of the way Bradie handled herself in this high-pressure situation,” Myers said.

After the Olympic team won the bronze medal, Tennell presented Myers with an Order of Ikkos award, which symbolizes excellence in coaching.

The Order of Ikkos award, according to Myers, offers a chance for athletes to recognize coaches for leadership and recognition.

While the Olympic games closed, Myers and Tennell have already started planning for the next competition, which will be the World Championships in Milan, Italy next week.

“We have already worked on some new ideas for the upcoming season, and I know there is much more potential in Bradie to reach even higher levels,” said Myers, who looks to join her in the 2022 Olympic games in Beijing, China.

Myers credits Tennell’s drive to her upbringing and strong support system.

Tennell, who attends McHenry County College, is the daughter of Jean and sister of two brothers, Austin and Shane, both hockey players.

“Bradie loves to read and is a wonderful role model to the skaters at the Twin Rinks,” Myers said.

Journey to Twin Lakes

Before Myers moved to Twin Lakes, she and her husband lived in Winthrop Harbor, Ill. for 18 years, but wanted to return to Wisconsin after their four children left the nest.

“It was the right move for us to come back home to Wisconsin,” said Myers, who met her husband at the Kenosha Ice Arena more than 33 years ago.

“My husband and I both knew we needed somewhere to call home that was near the Wisconsin/Illinois border line for our commutes to work,” she said.

At the time, she and her husband, who worked for the Zion Park District, decided to take a stroll west of Interstate 94.

The stroll brought them to Twin Lakes, where they have found peace and serenity, including the view of lakes Mary and Elizabeth.

“We love the area. It puts us halfway between Milwaukee and Chicago,” she said. “We have room for a garden, and this area brings us so much joy and peace.”

“It gives me a calming effect after having a busy day and commute from work,” added Myers, who spends some of her free time enjoying nature.