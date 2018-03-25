In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

Not only did the Westosha Central boys basketball team make its mark in school history, the Falcons also bucked historical trends in Kenosha County, where just six teams moved to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament since the 1940s.

With the Falcons accomplishments, some graduates who attended the game in Madison last week were elated and proud of their school for the historical accomplishment, and believe the team created a buzz in the community.

In other news, about 500 total students from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high school participated in the National School Walkout, which officials at both schools reported no issues from the 17-minute event.

Readers will also learn about a visit from state Superintendent Tony Evers from the Department of Public Instruction to Westosha Central, where he took a taste of student creations.

Meanwhile, in sports, coverage of the Westosha Central boys basketball team continues, with short profiles of each player on the team.