MEET THE FALCONS: A glance at each boys basketball player
Dylan Anderson, junior
Favorite movie: “Space Jam”
Favorite song: “God’s Plan,” by Drake
Favorite Athlete: Doug McDermott
Why I love basketball: It gives me goosebumps when I play. It’s my favorite thing to do.
We went to state because: We outworked and outhustled teams. We worked hard and believed.
Hobby: Fortnite.
Greatest influences: Mom and dad, coaches, University of Michigan basketball
Cooper Brinkman, senior
Favorite movie: “Fab Five”
Favorite song: “Count Me In,” by Lil Yachty
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James
Why I love basketball: I always have because it is a team sport and get hyped up.
We went to state because: Will and emotion
Hobby: Basketball and Fortnite.
Greatest influences: Mo Wagner, LeBron James
Zach Burzawa, junior
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite song: “9,” by Drake
Favorite Athlete: LeBron James
Why I love basketball: It’s a team sport and you need everyone on your team.
We went to state because: We played collectively as a family and team.
Hobby: Being outside and being active.
Greatest influences: My teammates and parents.
Nic Frederick, senior
Favorite movie: “Benchwarmers”
Favorite song: “No Role Modelz,” by J. Cole.
Favorite Athlete: Brian Dawkins
Why I love basketball: It takes you away from the real world and it’s fun.
We went to state because: We all worked together as a family.
Hobby: sports and video games.
Greatest influences: My family.
Joey Gilliland, senior
Favorite movie: “The Flash Series”
Favorite song: “Guys Like Me,” by Eric Church
Favorite Athlete: Michael Jordan
Why I love basketball: I don’t know, honestly, I just feel comfortable and at peace when I’m on the court.
We went to state because: We had everyone working hard in practice everyday.
Hobby: Basketball.
Greatest influences: Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman
Samy Greco, junior
Favorite movie: “Billy Madison”
Favorite song: “Stir Fry”
Favorite Athlete: Russell Westbrook
Why I love basketball: I love playing with my friends.
We went to state because: Hard work and dedication.
Hobby: Hunting and fishing, sports
Greatest influences: Parents, teammates and coaches
Cameron Krueger, junior
Favorite movie: “The Martian”
Favorite song: “Neon Guts,” by Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite Athlete: Kyrie Irving
Why I love basketball: I have been playing since I was a kid and it’s relaxing
We went to state because: We played as a family and with a lot of emotion
Hobby: Basketball, lifting
Greatest influences: My family and friends, also teammates
Kyle Lois, junior
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite song: “Don’t Blink,” by Kenny Chesney
Favorite Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why I love basketball: I love basketball because there is always something you can work on. There are also goals that you can achieve.
We went to state because: Will and emotion.
Hobby: Playing sports, farming.
Greatest influences: My family.
John Marcquenski, junior
Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”
Favorite song: “God’s Plan,” by Drake
Favorite Athlete: Kyrie Irving
Why I love basketball: It’s a stress reliever.
We went to state because: We had good team chemistry and everyone worked hard.
Hobby: Playing basketball.
Greatest influences: My family.
We went to state because: Hard work at practice, will and emotion.
Hobby: sports and farming.
Greatest influences: Parents, coaches and teammates.
Joey Michelau, junior
Favorite movie: “Space Jam”
Favorite song: “Stir Fry,” by the Migos
Favorite Athlete: Derrick Rose
Why I love basketball: I love playing with my fellow teammates and forming a partnership with the team.
We went to state because: We put in a lot of hard work during practice and it translated onto the court. Also, we had will and emotion.
Hobby: Sports and Xbox.
Greatest influences: My brother and father.
Jake Mueller, junior
Favorite movie: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
Favorite song: “Bad and Boujee”
Favorite Athlete: Dennis Rodman
Why I love basketball: Being part of a team.
We went to state because: We had will and emotion.
Hobby: Fortnite and cutting my lawn
Greatest influences: My family.
Adam Simmons, junior
Favorite movie: “Hurricane Season”
Favorite song: “Ultralight Beam”
Favorite Athlete: Russell Westbrook
Why I love basketball: I love the competitiveness and the feeling of winning.
We went to state because: We played with will and emotion.
Hobby: Lifting, Netflix
Greatest influences: My mother, my father and sister.
Jaeden Zackery, junior
Favorite movie: “Like Mike”
Favorite song: “Look Alive”
Favorite Athlete: Derrick Rose
Why I love basketball: It lets you show what you are made of and how competitive and dedicated you are.
We went to state because: We worked all season and left it all out on the court.
Hobby: Fortnite and basketball.
Greatest influences: My parents.
No comments
Be the first one to leave a comment.