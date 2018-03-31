MEET THE FALCONS: A glance at each boys basketball player

Dylan Anderson, junior

Favorite movie: “Space Jam”

Favorite song: “God’s Plan,” by Drake

Favorite Athlete: Doug McDermott

Why I love basketball: It gives me goosebumps when I play. It’s my favorite thing to do.

We went to state because: We outworked and outhustled teams. We worked hard and believed.

Hobby: Fortnite.

Greatest influences: Mom and dad, coaches, University of Michigan basketball

Cooper Brinkman, senior

Favorite movie: “Fab Five”

Favorite song: “Count Me In,” by Lil Yachty

Favorite Athlete: LeBron James

Why I love basketball: I always have because it is a team sport and get hyped up.

We went to state because: Will and emotion

Hobby: Basketball and Fortnite.

Greatest influences: Mo Wagner, LeBron James

Zach Burzawa, junior

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite song: “9,” by Drake

Favorite Athlete: LeBron James

Why I love basketball: It’s a team sport and you need everyone on your team.

We went to state because: We played collectively as a family and team.

Hobby: Being outside and being active.

Greatest influences: My teammates and parents.

Nic Frederick, senior

Favorite movie: “Benchwarmers”

Favorite song: “No Role Modelz,” by J. Cole.

Favorite Athlete: Brian Dawkins

Why I love basketball: It takes you away from the real world and it’s fun.

We went to state because: We all worked together as a family.

Hobby: sports and video games.

Greatest influences: My family.

Joey Gilliland, senior

Favorite movie: “The Flash Series”

Favorite song: “Guys Like Me,” by Eric Church

Favorite Athlete: Michael Jordan

Why I love basketball: I don’t know, honestly, I just feel comfortable and at peace when I’m on the court.

We went to state because: We had everyone working hard in practice everyday.

Hobby: Basketball.

Greatest influences: Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman

Samy Greco, junior

Favorite movie: “Billy Madison”

Favorite song: “Stir Fry”

Favorite Athlete: Russell Westbrook

Why I love basketball: I love playing with my friends.

We went to state because: Hard work and dedication.

Hobby: Hunting and fishing, sports

Greatest influences: Parents, teammates and coaches

Cameron Krueger, junior

Favorite movie: “The Martian”

Favorite song: “Neon Guts,” by Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite Athlete: Kyrie Irving

Why I love basketball: I have been playing since I was a kid and it’s relaxing

We went to state because: We played as a family and with a lot of emotion

Hobby: Basketball, lifting

Greatest influences: My family and friends, also teammates

Kyle Lois, junior

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite song: “Don’t Blink,” by Kenny Chesney

Favorite Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Why I love basketball: I love basketball because there is always something you can work on. There are also goals that you can achieve.

We went to state because: Will and emotion.

Hobby: Playing sports, farming.

Greatest influences: My family.

John Marcquenski, junior

Favorite movie: “Coach Carter”

Favorite song: “God’s Plan,” by Drake

Favorite Athlete: Kyrie Irving

Why I love basketball: It’s a stress reliever.

We went to state because: We had good team chemistry and everyone worked hard.

Hobby: Playing basketball.

Greatest influences: My family.

Joey Michelau, junior

Favorite movie: “Space Jam”

Favorite song: “Stir Fry,” by the Migos

Favorite Athlete: Derrick Rose

Why I love basketball: I love playing with my fellow teammates and forming a partnership with the team.

We went to state because: We put in a lot of hard work during practice and it translated onto the court. Also, we had will and emotion.

Hobby: Sports and Xbox.

Greatest influences: My brother and father.

Jake Mueller, junior

Favorite movie: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Favorite song: “Bad and Boujee”

Favorite Athlete: Dennis Rodman

Why I love basketball: Being part of a team.

We went to state because: We had will and emotion.

Hobby: Fortnite and cutting my lawn

Greatest influences: My family.

Adam Simmons, junior

Favorite movie: “Hurricane Season”

Favorite song: “Ultralight Beam”

Favorite Athlete: Russell Westbrook

Why I love basketball: I love the competitiveness and the feeling of winning.

We went to state because: We played with will and emotion.

Hobby: Lifting, Netflix

Greatest influences: My mother, my father and sister.

Jaeden Zackery, junior

Favorite movie: “Like Mike”

Favorite song: “Look Alive”

Favorite Athlete: Derrick Rose

Why I love basketball: It lets you show what you are made of and how competitive and dedicated you are.

We went to state because: We worked all season and left it all out on the court.

Hobby: Fortnite and basketball.

Greatest influences: My parents.