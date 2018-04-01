Two seek one Lakewood School Board seat

Incumbent Platts faces challenger

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While incumbents on the Twin Lakes Village Board are running unopposed in the April 3 Spring Election, the Lakewood School Board will see a contest, which will have an incumbent against a challenger for one open seat.

The one open seat, which is for a 3-year term, has long-time board member Patricia Platts looking to seek re-election and relative newcomer Nicholas Heckel on the ballot.

As Platts looks to extend her tenure beyond 37 years, Heckel is pursuing a school board seat for the second time in three years, with the newcomer declaring candidacy during the 2016 election cycle.

Along with Lakewood School, the other contested school board race is at Wilmot Union High School, which has three seeking two seats.

All polling places in Kenosha County are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here are profiles of the candidates listed in alphabetical order:

Nicholas Heckel

Age: 38.

Resident of district: 15 years.

Occupation: Elementary School Principal.

Education: Warren Township High School, 1998; Illinois State University, Elementary Education; National-Louis University, Educational Administration.

Political experience: None.

Organizations: Cub Scouts.

Family: Married to Gretchen for 15 years; children, Charlie, 9, and Sadie, 5.

Reason seeking election: I have been an educator for the past 16 years. I have spent 10 of those years as a school administrator. Education is so extremely important to me and being on the school board allows me the opportunity to help guide Lakewood to greater success. My 2 children currently attend Lakewood and being a part of their education is important to me.

Community Involvement: I am involved with Cub Scouts and as an Eagle scout myself, scouting is such a phenomenal organization for our children to learn life skills and leadership skills as well.

Patricia Platts (Inc.)

Age: 73.

Resident of district: 53 years.

Occupation: Owner, Pat’s Hair Cottage.

Education: St. Mary’s/Burlington Catholic Central, 1962; Accreditation from School of Cosmetology, Racine.

Political experience: 37 years on the Lakewood School Board.

Organizations: Parent Teacher Organization, Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Family: Married to Frank for 52 years with four adult children.

Reason seeking re-election: Student achievement has always been my top priority and making sure students succeed in the future is vital. I love children and would always like to see their needs met to become good citizens.

I am committed to putting students first by ensuring the importance of education progressing forward.

Community Involvement: Part of P.T.O for many years. I have been involved with Wisconsin Association of School Boards for continuing education and in 2015, I reached level 5 top recognition from WASB.