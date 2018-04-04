ELECTION RESULTS: Area referendums, school boards
SCHOOL BOARDS
Wilmot Union High School (7 of 8 reporting)
Travis Wetzel – 1,336
Deborah Rudolph (Inc.) – 1070
Wayne Trongeau (Inc.) – 807
Lakewood School Board (1 seat)
Nicholas Heckel – 201
Patricia Platts (Inc.) – 169
REFERENDUMS
Randall Consolidated School (2 of 3 reporting)
Question 1:
Exceed the revenue limit by $675,000 a year for three years to maintain and enhance current educational opportunities for students.
Yes – 661
No – 406
Question 2:
Authorize a $5.5 million capital referendum to make improvements and updates to school facilities.
Yes – 693
No – 386
Wheatland Center School
Question 1:
Exceed the revenue limit by $625,000 a year for four years to continue educational programming and building maintenance.
Yes – 465
No – 352
Question 2:
Authorize general obligation bonds, not to exceed $8.45 million, to address safety needs and upgrade school infrastructure.
Yes – 444
No – 367
