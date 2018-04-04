ELECTION RESULTS: Area referendums, school boards

SCHOOL BOARDS

Wilmot Union High School (7 of 8 reporting)

Travis Wetzel – 1,336

Deborah Rudolph (Inc.) – 1070

Wayne Trongeau (Inc.) – 807

Lakewood School Board (1 seat)

Nicholas Heckel – 201

Patricia Platts (Inc.) – 169

REFERENDUMS

Randall Consolidated School (2 of 3 reporting)

Question 1:

Exceed the revenue limit by $675,000 a year for three years to maintain and enhance current educational opportunities for students.

Yes – 661

No – 406

Question 2:

Authorize a $5.5 million capital referendum to make improvements and updates to school facilities.

Yes – 693

No – 386

Wheatland Center School

Question 1:

Exceed the revenue limit by $625,000 a year for four years to continue educational programming and building maintenance.

Yes – 465

No – 352

Question 2:

Authorize general obligation bonds, not to exceed $8.45 million, to address safety needs and upgrade school infrastructure.

Yes – 444

No – 367