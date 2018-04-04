ELECTION RESULTS: Salem Lakes, County Board seats
According to unofficial results from the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office, the Village of Salem Lakes will have two new trustees, including former Town of Salem supervisor Dennis Faber.
Bill Hopkins, the lone incumbent who retained his seat, garnered the second most votes with 690.
Faber, meanwhile, had the most votes with 763 and Ron Gandt received 636 votes to take a seat on the Salem Lakes Village Board.
Incumbent Laura Francart did not secure enough votes to retain her seat, finishing fifth with 493 votes.
In County Board races, all incumbents won their seats.
Here are the unofficial results:
VILLAGE TRUSTEE (3 seats)
Salem Lakes
Dennis Faber – 763
Bill Hopkins (Inc.) – 690
Ron Gandt – 636
Amee Janus – 550
Laura Francart (Inc.) – 493
Joe Wade – 355
COUNTY BOARD
District 18
Monica Yuhas – 444
Katie Verzal – 436
District 20
John Poole – 255
Amy Wagner – 249
District 21
Mark Nordigan – 251
Norm Kazumura – 197
District 22
Erin Decker (Inc.) – 754
Bruce Nopenz – 564
District 23 (3 of 4 reporting)
Dennis Elverman (Inc.) – 606
Mark Starzyk – 431
