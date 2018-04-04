ELECTION RESULTS: Salem Lakes, County Board seats

According to unofficial results from the Kenosha County Clerk’s Office, the Village of Salem Lakes will have two new trustees, including former Town of Salem supervisor Dennis Faber.

Bill Hopkins, the lone incumbent who retained his seat, garnered the second most votes with 690.

Faber, meanwhile, had the most votes with 763 and Ron Gandt received 636 votes to take a seat on the Salem Lakes Village Board.

Incumbent Laura Francart did not secure enough votes to retain her seat, finishing fifth with 493 votes.

In County Board races, all incumbents won their seats.

Here are the unofficial results:

VILLAGE TRUSTEE (3 seats)

Salem Lakes

Dennis Faber – 763

Bill Hopkins (Inc.) – 690

Ron Gandt – 636

Amee Janus – 550

Laura Francart (Inc.) – 493

Joe Wade – 355

COUNTY BOARD

District 18

Monica Yuhas – 444

Katie Verzal – 436

District 20

John Poole – 255

Amy Wagner – 249

District 21

Mark Nordigan – 251

Norm Kazumura – 197

District 22

Erin Decker (Inc.) – 754

Bruce Nopenz – 564

District 23 (3 of 4 reporting)

Dennis Elverman (Inc.) – 606

Mark Starzyk – 431