In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

In the future, the Town of Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department will not have to travel as far to conduct training exercises, courtesy of a partnership with the city and town of Burlington.

The partnership, which includes another Racine County department, allows the Town of Wheatland to use a training facility set to the break ground in the City of Burlington.

The construction, meanwhile, will come at no cost to taxpayers in each of the involved municipalities.

On the topic of fire, the Town of Wheatland and other Kenosha County agencies responded to a grass fire last weekend in the Town of Burlington.

In other news, the Village of Salem Lakes approved a fireworks permit for a seller who looks to sell them during the summer.

The Report will also have a preview of the upcoming production of “Failure: A Love Story” presented by the Westosha Central High School drama department.

Copies of this week’s Report will be in mailboxes Thursday and Friday, along with area newsstands.

For sports, boys golf along with track and field previews are on page 7.