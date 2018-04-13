Paddock Lake to clear infected trees

Village continues to address emerald ash borer

By Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

Some Paddock Lake village residents will be receiving their third notice about abating trees infected with emerald ash borer on their property.

The notice comes after more than 360 trees have already been removed in the village, with many residents participating in the village’s program to pay 50 percent of the cost tree removal for up to trees.

The village will send a letter explaining the process and a limited right of entry agreement for residents to sign to allow the village access to private property to remove the remaining trees.

Residents will also be invited to a public hearing to hear a further explanation of the issue.

Although the date of public hearing has not been set, it will occur near the end of April.

Also at that meeting, residents can object to the abatement of the trees on their property, if they choose.

At that time, residents with problem trees will be able to voluntarily grant limited right of entry to the village to enter their property to remove those trees.

The tree removal package is the removal of the tree and the stump and lawn restoration.

The price for this service for those who participate voluntarily will be from 50 to 75 percent cheaper because of volume than if the resident contracted alone.

The village will pay for the removal and then put the cost of the removal on property tax bills at the end of the year.

Trees already removed were located on private and public property.

According to Paddock Lake Village Administrator Tim Popanda, “About 80 to 85 dead trees on private property that are considered a nuisance and require abatement.”

The village has set sight on those to make sure they are removed soon.

“We have a deal with a company to remove those trees,” Popanda said, “The more trees that are removed, the better the price.”

But residents that don’t sign the permission form to remove those trees will face a considerably greater cost.

Village attorney Jeff Davison will need to seek a court order to allow the village limited access to enter private property to remove the trees. Part of that process includes a title search.

“In addition to the tree and stump removal and lawn restoration,” Popanda explained, “legal, court and administrative costs from between $800 to $1,000 would be added to each property.”