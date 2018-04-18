Weather woes

Spring snow snarls sports schedules

If winter weather in the spring was challenging enough, consider the April spring sports schedule, which has been nearly wiped out because of snow as of April 18.

Since April 3, when Southeast Wisconsin received at least two inches of snowfall, student-athletes at both Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools have played just a handful of games.

For Westosha Central, according to the schedule, the baseball and softball teams have played three games each.

At Wilmot, the baseball team took the field for three contests, and for the softball team, the Panthers played twice.

Aside from the Kenosha County indoor track meet, both Westosha Central and Wilmot have not competed in an outdoor event this season.

Combined, the girls soccer programs have played five games.

According to the schedules of both schools, all athletic events, with exception to girls soccer and boys tennis have been postponed through Thursday.