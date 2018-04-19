In this week’s Twin Lakes Report…

When you combine bands from several feeder schools, along with students from Wilmot Union High School, an explosion of melodies happen.

That is what happened last weekend, when Wilmot held its seventh annual Band Festival, which took on a “Danger!” theme.

Readers will also learn more about the new Lakewood School District Administrator, who comes from the Burlington Area School District.

Also, in court news, a former school teacher from Burlington, who was convicted of assaulting a student, was sentenced in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

In Lifestyle, former Westosha Central High School pitcher Daryl Maday talks about his experiences as a San Francisco Giants minor league baseball player, and what he does now.

For sports, three area girls basketball players earned recognition on the Southern Lakes Newspapers all-area team.